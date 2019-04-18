WesBanco (WSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.68 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $40.97 on Thursday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,510.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $28,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 496.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSBC. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

