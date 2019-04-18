WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,605,000 after purchasing an additional 634,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 51.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. WesBanco Inc has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.68 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In related news, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.66 per share, with a total value of $50,577.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,510.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

