Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $646.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 6.84%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $42.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

