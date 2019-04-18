Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Takes $271,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.99. 38,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,410. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $137.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

