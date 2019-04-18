Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 3.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $582,318.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $383,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.18. 27,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,488. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

