Wells Fargo & Co Raises Sempra Energy (SRE) Price Target to $140.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRE. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.43.

SRE opened at $127.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $289,217.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $117,760.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock worth $1,051,579 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,259.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

