Weibo (WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WB. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $128.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $481.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Weibo by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

