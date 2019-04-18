Weibo (WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WB. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $128.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Weibo by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
Read More: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.