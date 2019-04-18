Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2019 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2019 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. "

4/6/2019 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/3/2019 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

4/3/2019 – Meridian Bioscience had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Meridian Bioscience had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2019 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2019 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2019 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/19/2019 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2019 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2019 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

VIVO stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,423.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 565,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

