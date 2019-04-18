Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 19,057 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. Willdan Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Willdan Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,454. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $438.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WLDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

