Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.46. 52,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,343. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

