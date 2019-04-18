Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $265.15. 89,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,308. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $216.97 and a 1 year high of $269.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5446 per share. This represents a $6.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

