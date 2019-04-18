Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for XOMA Corp (XOMA)

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of XOMA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. XOMA had a negative net margin of 251.80% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XOMA. ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. XOMA has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of XOMA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of XOMA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

