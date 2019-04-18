Webster Financial (WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

NYSE WBS opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In related news, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 45,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $2,473,634.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $67,410.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,746.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,345 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4,934.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,555,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 276,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,873,000 after acquiring an additional 270,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Barclays decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Webster Financial (WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/webster-financial-wbs-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-05-eps.html.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.