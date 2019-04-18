Wealthquest Corp Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.61. 403,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,207. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $81.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

