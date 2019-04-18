Waves Community Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $1.19 million worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00013962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00408726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.01131892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00211490 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001613 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,577 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

