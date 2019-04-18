Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $748,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $149,935,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,475,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $96,539,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 119,363.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 873,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 872,547 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.42. 2,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,950. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price target for the company. Vertical Group raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/waverton-investment-management-ltd-has-748000-position-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.