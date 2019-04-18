Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of WVE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 4,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 1,017.43%. Analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, Llc purchased 263,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,752 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

