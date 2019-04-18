Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

WVE opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,017.43% and a negative return on equity of 136.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, Llc acquired 263,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

