Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ WVE opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.83. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 1,017.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, Llc purchased 263,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.