Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Holdings Lowered by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,287 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,868,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,138,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,288,000 after buying an additional 405,209 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Waste Connections stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/waste-connections-inc-wcn-holdings-lowered-by-confluence-investment-management-llc.html.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.