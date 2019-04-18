Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Short Interest Update

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,264,330 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 4,590,714 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.98. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

