Warrior Gold (WAR) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Warrior Gold Inc (CVE:WAR) shares traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 222,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 148,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Goodfish-Kirana project that comprises 66 claims totaling 184 units, as well as 28-patented claims covering 3,418 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

