Walt Disney (DIS) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Shares of DIS opened at $131.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,940 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

