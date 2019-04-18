Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Raised by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

NYSE DIS opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $132.70. The company has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,940. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

