Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Reduced by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 280,866 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $67,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $104.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $113,650,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $97,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

