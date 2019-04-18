Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Raised by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,899.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Walmart stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $303.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,877,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

