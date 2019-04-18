Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,631,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 444,481 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,680. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $270.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $1.4551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

