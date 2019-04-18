Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 3.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 111,429.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 428,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 427,888 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. 68,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,290. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

