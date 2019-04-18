Wagerr Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $18.83 million and approximately $11,004.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001968 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00050641 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000478 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 203,894,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,514,625 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

