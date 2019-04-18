W Resources (WRES) Shares Down 10.5%

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES) traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 44,125,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 26,920,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.91, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.01.

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

