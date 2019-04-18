Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vornado have underperformed its industry, over the past three months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. It announced certain items that will contribute to the company's FFO plus assumed conversions per share by 51 cents. Nonetheless, Vornado’s bottom line will be hurt by prepayment fine relating to early redemption of senior unsecured notes. Although the company is monetizing assets to fund strategic acquisitions and redevelopments, these dispositions will likely result in near-term earnings dilution. Also, stiff competition from other market players and geographic concentration of its assets remain concerns.”

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.72. 46,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,751. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $543.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 476.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,642.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

