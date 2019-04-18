Voise (VOISE) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Voise has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Voise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Voise has a total market capitalization of $574,572.00 and approximately $294.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Voise Profile

Voise’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,625,806 tokens. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

