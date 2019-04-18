Vodafone Group (VOD) Given a GBX 215 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.71 ($2.52).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 143.54 ($1.88) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.60 ($2.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish bought 20,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

