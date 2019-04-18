Vocera Communications (VCRA) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $969.12 million, a PE ratio of -171.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.82 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 7,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $237,864.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,530.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $841,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,035 shares of company stock worth $2,825,033 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,686 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.