VMware, Inc. (VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.97, for a total transaction of $5,759,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,651,233.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Poonen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Sanjay Poonen sold 50,000 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00.

VMW opened at $189.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VMware by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 10,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 11,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Nomura set a $130.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.09.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

