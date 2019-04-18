Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $750.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to post $750.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $716.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $775.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.79 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 11.39%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Frank Dieter Maier sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $139,656.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 85,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,867,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,799.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,735,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,954,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,137,496 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,701.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 939,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 887,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 191.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,278,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 840,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

