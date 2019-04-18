Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

