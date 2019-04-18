Virtu Financial LLC Has $711,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,315,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,353,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,352,000 after purchasing an additional 517,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,748,000 after purchasing an additional 497,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 861,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 473,241 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $60.06 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th.

