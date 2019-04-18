Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,868 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,439,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 287,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 36,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 659.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,459.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $662,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,732. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 46.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 2,969 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

