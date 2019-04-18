Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holdings Reduced by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy Partners comprises about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 49.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.58.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $77,073.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,350.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

