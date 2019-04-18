Vice Industry Token Price Hits $0.0062 (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Vice Industry Token has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded 84% higher against the US dollar. One Vice Industry Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00415230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.01128770 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00214193 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Profile

Vice Industry Token’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vice Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com

Vice Industry Token Token Trading

Vice Industry Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vice Industry Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

