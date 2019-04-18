Viad (VVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Viad has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.85-0.75) EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.40 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VVI stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.75. Viad has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $62.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several analysts have commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

