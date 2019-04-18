Very Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price

News stories about Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) have trended very positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Honeywell International earned a media sentiment score of 3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Honeywell International’s ranking:

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

HON opened at $162.89 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/very-positive-press-coverage-very-likely-to-affect-honeywell-international-hon-stock-price.html.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.