Very Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Share Price

Press coverage about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Piper Jaffray Companies earned a news impact score of 3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE PJC traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.15. 13,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,517. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $85.80.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $226.78 million for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/very-favorable-press-coverage-unlikely-to-impact-piper-jaffray-companies-pjc-share-price.html.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.