Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy Sells 3,091 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $424,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.99. 372,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,051. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $138.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 250.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 711,385 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 170.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,770,000 after acquiring an additional 422,503 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

