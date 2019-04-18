Vereit Inc (VER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $313.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.89 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vereit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,334,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after buying an additional 734,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 449,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 95.0 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

