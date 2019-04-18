Venator Materials (VNTR) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

VNTR stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $726.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.96 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

