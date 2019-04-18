Velocity Minerals (VLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.37

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 191500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market cap of $30.06 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00.

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

