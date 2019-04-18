Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Position Lowered by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.34. 2,788,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,858. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $270.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.4551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

