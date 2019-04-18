Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Holdings Boosted by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,929,000 after purchasing an additional 634,605 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353,931 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,718,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,703,000 after purchasing an additional 292,872 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,545 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,849,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,873,000 after purchasing an additional 116,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.31. 3,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,919. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

